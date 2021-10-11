Steel Dynamics (STLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Steel Dynamics to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $59.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.77. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $74.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $11,043,417.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,727,044.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

