Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Stelco in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Stelco alerts:

OTCMKTS:STZHF opened at $31.72 on Monday. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.