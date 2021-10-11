Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$56.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stelco from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stelco in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cormark boosted their price target on Stelco to C$63.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

TSE STLC traded down C$1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting C$39.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.47. The firm has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.13. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$12.42 and a 52 week high of C$51.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

