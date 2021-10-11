stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Tops $3,479.19

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 11th. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00060688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.70 or 0.00128366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00079481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,646.95 or 1.00401523 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,520.83 or 0.06132100 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002866 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

