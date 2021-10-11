Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) dropped 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.88 and last traded at $23.02. Approximately 5,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 768,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

STVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.64.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stevanato Group Spa will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

