Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 1,910 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of S&P Global worth $106,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 776.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 55,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 336.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $429.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $456.63. The company has a market capitalization of $103.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.30.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

