Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 46,528 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,528 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.14% of ServiceNow worth $149,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,908,000 after purchasing an additional 305,323 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 46.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 905,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $497,682,000 after purchasing an additional 288,537 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 398.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,132,000 after purchasing an additional 272,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $739,525,000 after purchasing an additional 268,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $617.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $625.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.52. The company has a market capitalization of $122.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 735.22, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $681.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,283 shares of company stock worth $18,531,328 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $667.00 to $784.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.97.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

