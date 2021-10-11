Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 4,726 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.28% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $133,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 8,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000.

VGT stock opened at $407.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $416.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.64. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $294.79 and a 1-year high of $430.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

