Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 7,479 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 351,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Stryker worth $91,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 66.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 315,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,012,000 after buying an additional 126,039 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.9% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 7,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 54,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,123,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 502,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,541,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK opened at $263.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.19 and its 200 day moving average is $260.75. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.13.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

