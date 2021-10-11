Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 9,725 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,839,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.19% of U.S. Bancorp worth $161,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $62.33 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $62.62. The company has a market cap of $92.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.13%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

