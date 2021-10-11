Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 9,842 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,659 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $96,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $614.55.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $785.49 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $379.11 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $777.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $735.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $681.27.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,698 shares of company stock valued at $61,747,994. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

