Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,262 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $168,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,547,000.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $222.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.55. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $155.15 and a 12-month high of $229.96.

