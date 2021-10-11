Stifel Financial Corp Buys 12,755 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $97,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,047.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $221.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.01. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $151.39 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.