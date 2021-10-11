Stifel Financial Corp Buys 211,602 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,032,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,602 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.23% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $134,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,645,000 after acquiring an additional 82,917 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,274,000 after acquiring an additional 250,250 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,261,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,684,000 after buying an additional 39,378 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,092,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,590,000 after buying an additional 78,155 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,181,000 after buying an additional 149,338 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $129.72 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $129.59 and a 12-month high of $133.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.96 and a 200-day moving average of $130.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

