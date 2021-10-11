Stifel Financial Corp Buys 220,646 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,466,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,646 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.09% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $127,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 57,865 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,964,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,470,000 after purchasing an additional 173,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 118,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,791 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $36.22 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $38.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

