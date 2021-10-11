Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,009 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of American Tower worth $94,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $262.08 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.24 and its 200 day moving average is $268.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.09%.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 939 shares of company stock worth $279,485. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

