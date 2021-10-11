Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,573 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $154,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,671,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,239 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 265.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $294.30 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.28 and a 52 week high of $309.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.49.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.