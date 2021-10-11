Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 107.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,386,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 718,815 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 2.07% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $128,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,934,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,637,000 after buying an additional 1,388,205 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,455,000 after buying an additional 884,060 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 926,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,778,000 after buying an additional 374,134 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 680,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,963,000 after buying an additional 367,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 506,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,241,000 after buying an additional 289,138 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $89.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.61 and a 200 day moving average of $101.43. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $94.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

