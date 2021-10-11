Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,994 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.20% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $127,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $336,014,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,973,000 after acquiring an additional 862,998 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after acquiring an additional 452,127 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,788,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,826,000 after acquiring an additional 256,130 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $268.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.98 and a 200 day moving average of $268.90. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $186.93 and a 12 month high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

