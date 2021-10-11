Stifel Financial Corp Has $122.37 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,058 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.34% of Palo Alto Networks worth $122,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 11,155 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 40,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 67,590 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,079,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 38,202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 35,528 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.13.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,753 shares of company stock worth $19,418,103 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PANW opened at $492.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.13 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.78. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $502.22.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.