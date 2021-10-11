Stifel Financial Corp Has $130.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,232 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.16% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $130,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV opened at $139.04 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $142.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.00.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

