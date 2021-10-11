Stifel Financial Corp Has $139.32 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,789,852 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,796 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Oracle worth $139,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $94.39 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $95.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.40 and a 200-day moving average of $83.14.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

