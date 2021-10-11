Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,577,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,085 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $124,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock opened at $77.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.49. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.