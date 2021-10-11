Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 14,887 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of Chubb worth $113,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 145.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Chubb by 107.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CB opened at $182.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $116.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at $14,387,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

