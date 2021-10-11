Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 55,683 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,630,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,683 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.13% of Enbridge worth $105,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 698.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020,824 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,642 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 23.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $750,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,502 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 22.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270,131 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 166.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $41.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average is $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.51%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

