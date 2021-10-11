Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 80,720 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,232,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 80,720 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.20% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $139,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $111.41 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $116.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

