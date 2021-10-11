Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 9,974 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $165,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.0% during the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 68.2% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $439.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.03. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $323.72 and a fifty-two week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

