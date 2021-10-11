Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,214,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of Prologis worth $145,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 70.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD stock opened at $128.53 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $139.60. The company has a market cap of $95.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.32%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.69.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

