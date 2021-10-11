Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 107.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473,608 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Kimberly-Clark worth $122,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $132.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.78. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $155.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

