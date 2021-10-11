Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Canadian National Railway worth $84,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.78.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $116.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

