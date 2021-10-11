Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,113 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.11% of CME Group worth $85,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in CME Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in CME Group by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 129,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,511,000 after buying an additional 80,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,310,000 after buying an additional 156,419 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $201.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.54. The company has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.38.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.