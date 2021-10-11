Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,253 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.26% of The Hershey worth $92,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Hershey by 144.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,871,000 after acquiring an additional 656,943 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in The Hershey by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,878,000 after buying an additional 590,867 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,608,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in The Hershey by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 413,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,367,000 after buying an additional 301,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in The Hershey by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 842,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,231,000 after buying an additional 289,378 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HSY opened at $177.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.22 and a 200 day moving average of $172.17. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $182.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.33.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,181.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,955 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

