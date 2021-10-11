Stifel Financial Corp Sells 12,306 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,046,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,306 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $109,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,121,000 after buying an additional 246,571 shares in the last quarter.

VYM opened at $105.96 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.16.

