Stifel Financial Corp Sells 5,278 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 382,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,278 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.80% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $90,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,800,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,070,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,723,000 after acquiring an additional 108,254 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,387,000 after acquiring an additional 41,141 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,123.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 762,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,174,000 after acquiring an additional 34,803 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $239.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.82 and a 200 day moving average of $232.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $177.39 and a 12 month high of $251.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

