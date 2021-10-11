Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,428,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,965,930 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.41% of iShares Gold Trust worth $115,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,380,000 after buying an additional 7,521,707 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,640 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,106 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,936,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,710 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $33.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average of $34.10. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

