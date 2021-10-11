Stifel Nicolaus Cuts BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target to $75.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Shares of BIGC opened at $50.68 on Monday. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $109.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.79 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average of $58.30.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $121,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $9,402,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,203 shares of company stock valued at $26,022,608 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,102 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 348.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,188,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,052,000 after buying an additional 1,699,738 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 48.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,837,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,130,000 after buying an additional 1,249,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 86.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,571,000 after buying an additional 1,229,922 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 132.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,634,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,089,000 after buying an additional 930,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

