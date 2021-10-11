Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 11th (AAL, ACI, ALB, ASC, BIGC, BP, CABO, CAPR, CDAY, CSL)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, October 11th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,050 ($39.85) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $36.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $127.00 to $131.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 6,680 ($87.27) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $75.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $14.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $135.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $285.00 to $244.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $240.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $137.00 to $119.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €159.30 ($187.41) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €153.00 ($180.00) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $645.00 to $670.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $57.00 to $59.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $127.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $131.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $66.00 to $67.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $185.00 to $155.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,210 ($94.20) to GBX 6,800 ($88.84). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 437 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $131.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $30.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $530.00 to $510.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €69.00 ($81.18) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $37.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

