Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 11th (AAL, ACI, ALB, ASC, BIGC, BP, CABO, CAPR, CDAY, CSL)

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, October 11th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,050 ($39.85) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $36.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $127.00 to $131.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 6,680 ($87.27) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $75.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $14.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $135.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $285.00 to $244.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $240.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $137.00 to $119.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €159.30 ($187.41) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €153.00 ($180.00) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $645.00 to $670.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $57.00 to $59.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $127.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $131.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $66.00 to $67.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $185.00 to $155.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,210 ($94.20) to GBX 6,800 ($88.84). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 437 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $131.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $30.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $530.00 to $510.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €69.00 ($81.18) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $37.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.