Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 11th (BBVA, BOSS, CA, INGA, KCO, MT, O2D, ORA, PHIA, PUM)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, October 11th:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) was given a €6.80 ($8.00) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €66.00 ($77.65) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

was given a €56.00 ($65.88) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Carrefour (EPA:CA) was given a €21.00 ($24.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) was given a €14.80 ($17.41) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €14.80 ($17.41) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.29 ($2.69) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Orange (EPA:ORA) was given a €12.30 ($14.47) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €40.90 ($48.12) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €135.00 ($158.82) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €36.00 ($42.35) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €14.25 ($16.76) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €13.40 ($15.76) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

