Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 11th (BBVA, BOSS, CA, INGA, KCO, MT, O2D, ORA, PHIA, PUM)

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, October 11th:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) was given a €6.80 ($8.00) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €66.00 ($77.65) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €56.00 ($65.88) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Carrefour (EPA:CA) was given a €21.00 ($24.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) was given a €14.80 ($17.41) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €14.80 ($17.41) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.29 ($2.69) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Orange (EPA:ORA) was given a €12.30 ($14.47) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €40.90 ($48.12) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €135.00 ($158.82) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €36.00 ($42.35) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €14.25 ($16.76) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €13.40 ($15.76) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

