Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 11th (BNP, CFP, CFX, CNQ, IFP, KPT, MTY, NCU, TXG, VET)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, October 11th:

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €62.00 ($72.94) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$40.00.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX)

had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target boosted by Evercore Inc. from C$47.00 to C$52.00.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$42.00.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$71.00.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$72.00 to C$75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its target price cut by Haywood Securities from C$2.00 to C$1.00.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$24.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

