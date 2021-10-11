Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 11th (APTD, ASC, AZN, BRBY, BVIC, DGE, DWS, ENGI, ENI, FXPO)

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, October 11th:

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 845 ($11.04). Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its under review rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on the stock.

Britvic (LON:BVIC) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 870 ($11.37) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,060 ($13.85).

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €42.00 ($49.41) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €15.80 ($18.59) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €16.00 ($18.82) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 505 ($6.60) price target on the stock.

Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on the stock.

Hays (LON:HAS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on the stock.

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on the stock.

Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on the stock.

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 8,700 ($113.67) to GBX 8,800 ($114.97). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €130.00 ($152.94) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Science Group (LON:SAG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on the stock.

The Unite Group (LON:UTG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €107.00 ($125.88) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

