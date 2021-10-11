Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 11th (APTD, ASC, AZN, BRBY, BVIC, DGE, DWS, ENGI, ENI, FXPO)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, October 11th:

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 845 ($11.04). Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its under review rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

was given a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on the stock.

Britvic (LON:BVIC) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 870 ($11.37) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,060 ($13.85).

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €42.00 ($49.41) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €15.80 ($18.59) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €16.00 ($18.82) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 505 ($6.60) price target on the stock.

Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on the stock.

Hays (LON:HAS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on the stock.

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on the stock.

Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on the stock.

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 8,700 ($113.67) to GBX 8,800 ($114.97). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €130.00 ($152.94) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Science Group (LON:SAG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on the stock.

The Unite Group (LON:UTG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €107.00 ($125.88) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

