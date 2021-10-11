Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for October, 11th (ALKS, AMRN, COP, CX, FMX, HST, MTG, PHPPY, PTGX, RDN)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, October 11th:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alkermes' Vivitrol and Aristada continue to drive growth for the company. Approval of new drugs will add another revenue stream in the ongoing year and beyond. In June 2021, the FDA approved Lybalvi (ALKS 3831) for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. It plans to launch Lybalvi in the fourth quarter of 2021. Successful commercialization of the drug will boost Alkermes’ prospects. Nemvaleukin alfa has received fast track and orphan drug designations from the FDA to treat mucosal melanoma. Other pipeline candidates are also progressing well. However, Alkermes is highly dependent on manufacturing and royalty revenues, which remains a concern. Also, recent pipeline setbacks have hurt the stock severely. Alkermes' share have outperformed the industry year to date. “

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Amarin reported mixed second-quarter results, wherein earnings beat estimates and revenues matched the same. The company's sole marketed drug Vascepa has been on a strong growth trajectory for the last few years. Its recent label expansion for cardiovascular indication looks promising. The growth trend for Vascepa is expected to continue in the second half of 2021. The company expanded its sales force and started promotional programs to create awareness for Vascepa’s expanded label. These initiatives are likely to drive sales higher. The company is looking to get approval for the drug in additional countries. However, Amarin is dependent on Vascepa for growth. Meanwhile, COVID-19 is negatively impacting Vascepa’s sales growth, which is likely to continue in the second half of 2021. Rising generic competition remains a concern.”

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $86.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ConocoPhillips holds a bulk of acres in the unconventional plays of Eagle Ford shale, Permian Basin and Bakken shale. Significant opportunities are there for the firm in Eagle Ford, where it owns about 1,600 undrilled locations that could provide access to huge reserves. With an inventory of 4,700 undrilled Permian wells, the firm’s production outlook seems bright. Recently, ConocoPhillips announced an agreement to purchase all of Royal Dutch Shell’s assets in the prolific Permian. The deal reflects ConocoPhillips’ aim of broadening its Permian presence. The transaction is highly accretive and involves the acquisition of roughly 225,000 net acres in the heart of the core Delaware basin. The upstream major will also lead energy transitions by improving its targets for Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity reduction.”

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $9.30 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.80.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of FEMSA outpaced the industry year-to-date. The momentum is attributed to improved consumption patterns and strong business momentum resulting from the easing of restrictions across most markets. This aided sales and margins in second-quarter 2021. Sales growth was driven by recovery in consumption as consumers returned to stores with the lifting of mobility bans. Strong sales growth across all business units also contributed to growth. Net consolidated income improved significantly from the year-ago quarter driven by robust income from operations across all units and increased participation in Heineken’s results. The company’s digital initiatives and business expansion endeavors have been on track. However, the company reported lower-than-expected earnings per ADS in the second quarter owing to uneven trends across markets.”

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Host Hotels have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company is well poised to gain from the premium properties in solid demand markets. The REIT is seeing a recovery in leisure demand in markets like Miami, Phoenix, Hawaii and the Sunbelt regions. The lodging industry is resuming operations on a considerable basis, and will likely benefit from the relaxation of regulations, acceleration in vaccine distribution, favorable holiday travel trends and improving supply-demand fundamentals. This will help the company elevate EBITDA growth and gain market share. Though recovery in core business transient might be gloomy amid constrained business transient demand and delayed return to offices, the recent trend in estimate revisions for funds for operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook.”

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of MGIC Investment have outperformed the industry in the past year. It has been witnessing an increase in new business written. Given the strong purchase market and potential share gains from FHA, the company anticipates strong writing. MGIC’s insurance in force remains solid. A decline in loss and claims payments will likely solidify its balance sheet and improve its financial profile. Improved earnings, banking on declining delinquency, lower claims payments and improved housing market should drive company’s growth. The company also flaunts solid capital position on the back of which it deploys capital effectively. However, a competitive environment and pressure to maintain capital at the required level will likely dent capital flexibility. Also, increase in underwriting and other expenses weigh on the company's margins.”

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Radian Group remains focused on improving mortgage insurance portfolio to drive long-term earnings growth. Business restructuring intensifies its focus on core business and services with higher-growth potential, ensuring predictable and recurring fee-based revenue stream. It is thus poised to benefit from strong mortgage insurance market Based on strong credit characteristics of new loans insured, declining claim payments aid. Solid persistency and rise in new mortgage insurance business are driving insurance in force to increase. Its robust capital position enables it to deploy capital. Shares have outperformed the industry in year to date. However, high cost tend to weigh on margin expansion. Increased provision for losses in mortgage insurance business concern us. Given the pandemic, the company expects slowdown in purchase loan volume.”

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “With 5 million connections in 21 states, U.S. Cellular provides a range of wireless products and services and high-quality network to customers. The company is deploying 5G on the 600 MHz spectrum and plans to expand it with mid- and high-band spectrum. It aims to provide excellent customer service while ramping up business opportunities that use 5G and IoT. U.S. Cellular has been expanding its 5G device offering for consumers and businesses. Its investments in 5G and network modernization programs are on track as it continues to meet customers’ expectations. However, intense competition and pricing pressure in the wireless market dent its margins. High costs associated with network integration and aggressive equipment pricing weigh on the bottom line. Reduction in store traffic due to the pandemic is expected to hurt its financials.”

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $121.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Woodward is focused on diversifying its revenue stream. The company has been investing significantly in technologies to secure fresh businesses. It is spending on new manufacturing units and automation equipment to perk up efficiency and bolster production. Aerospace business is expected to improve in the upcoming quarters, driven by Boeing 737 MAX’s service recovery across key markets and the gradual increase in aircraft production rates. Strength across natural gas and renewables portfolio is expected to boost Woodward’s position in the power generation market. However, persistent global supply chain woes pose a major concern. Changes in aftermarket pricing might affect its sales. Guided weapons volume is expected to decline in fiscal 2022. Stiff competition from major players in the United States and abroad is another headwind.”

