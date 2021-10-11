Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Hostess Brands Call Options (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 20,147 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 929% compared to the average daily volume of 1,957 call options.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

NASDAQ TWNK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,336,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,474. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 20.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,758,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,557,000 after buying an additional 2,184,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 116.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after buying an additional 1,872,634 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Hostess Brands by 85.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,815,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,577,000 after buying an additional 1,298,124 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth $19,428,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth $15,600,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

