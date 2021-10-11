Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ACON S2 Acquisition (NASDAQ:STWO)

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 5,589 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,653% compared to the typical volume of 203 call options.

NASDAQ STWO traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.21. 230,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,518. ACON S2 Acquisition has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STWO. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ACON S2 Acquisition by 226.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $61,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in ACON S2 Acquisition by 89.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 106,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,470,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

