Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $367.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will announce $367.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $372.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $362.00 million. Stride posted sales of $370.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.79 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Stride stock opened at $36.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.49. Stride has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Stride by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stride by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Stride by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stride by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,833,000 after acquiring an additional 181,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stride during the 1st quarter worth $9,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

