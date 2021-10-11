Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been given a €95.00 ($111.76) target price by equities researchers at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €82.50 ($97.06) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €84.92 ($99.91).

SAX stock opened at €74.85 ($88.06) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a fifty-two week high of €82.50 ($97.06). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €68.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €68.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 64.41.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

