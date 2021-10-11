Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $287.00.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker stock traded down $3.27 on Monday, reaching $260.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $98.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.75. Stryker has a twelve month low of $196.09 and a twelve month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

