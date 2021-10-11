Sumokoin (SUMO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $30,219.00

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Sumokoin has a market cap of $2.38 million and $30,219.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0623 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.71 or 0.00483716 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000480 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 44,892,591 coins and its circulating supply is 38,192,591 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

