Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.36

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.36 and last traded at $55.36, with a volume of 468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.45.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average of $52.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.4386 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.