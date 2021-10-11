Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$35.50.

Several research analysts have commented on SU shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, August 16th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 87,155 shares in the company, valued at C$2,047,863.60.

Shares of SU stock traded up C$0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching C$28.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,453,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,258,436. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$14.28 and a one year high of C$31.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.77 billion and a PE ratio of 28.98.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.54 billion. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.