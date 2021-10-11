Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.29

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.29 and last traded at $39.29, with a volume of 817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SUN. UBS Group lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.22.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue was up 111.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 434.21%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sunoco by 5,746.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after buying an additional 327,304 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Sunoco by 3,181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 219,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sunoco by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sunoco by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunoco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 137,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

